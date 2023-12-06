EDITOR’S NOTE: This story has been updated to correct the headline. We regret the error.

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — Oak Ridge National Laboratory announced that it has partnered with Caterpillar Inc. to research methanol-fueled marine engines on Wednesday.

ORNL made the announcement Wednesday as it unveiled the DOE’s National Transportation Research Center, alongside representatives from Caterpillar, the Department of Energy and the environment and Energy Office of the U.S. Maritime Administration.

According to ORNL, the research to be conducted will be focusing on Caterpillar’s in-line 6-cylinder marine engine that has been modified for methanol use. In completing the research, ORNL and Caterpillar are hoping to reduce a percentage of the carbon emissions made in the United States every year.

“Cargo ships, and also if you include recreation in this shipping, marine things on the water, are about 50 to 60 million metric tons of CO2 a year in the US. And I know there’s a big numbers. It’s kind of hard to think about, but if you, if you crunch the numbers, it’s 1.9 metric tons of CO2 a second, Just from marine [transportation.] So the opportunity is how do we deal with that and you know, while it’s only about 3% of transportation CO2 in the US, that is a lot. Every bit matters,” said Robert Wagner, Division Director for Buildings and Transportation Science at ORNL.

That 1.9 metric tons of CO2 is 3% of the the six trillion metric tons of CO2 emissions in the United States, Wagner said.

He explained that reducing carbon emissions for marine travel is difficult because of the needed density of the fuel, with diesel being more dense than methanol. While both are more dense than batteries or hydrogen, which are both still of interest, Wagner said they are focusing on research that will be a part of the future.

“When you get to it with the really after is in these cases renewable fuels, things that have the density they need for the platforms they’re trying to power, and the question will be is this a year term? Is this a bridge to the future? I would argue if the fuel is is truly sustainable, then it it’s not just a bridge, it’s also part of the future. It’s just you know what, what percentage will be there.”

International and domestic marine shipping, as well as marine recreation uses approximately 1.2 quadrillion BTU’s (or quads) of energy, Wagner explained, which is only about 1% of the energy used in the United States. In perspective however, he explained that one “quad” of energy could power a single home for tens of millions of years.

From the research, Caterpillar is working to maintain it’s reputation for creating durable and reliable products while creating an engine that reduces carbon emissions, according to Will Watson, Marine Product Director with the company.

“Caterpillar has a long history of durability and reliability of our product. And so one of the key things is to make sure that, you know, when we deliver the value we deliver to our customers is that durable, reliable product and well meaning the decarbonization goals that they may have as well,” Watson said.

Watson added that researchers are in the early phases of understanding what methanol can do for the marine industry.

The partnership is a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement, or CRADA, and is funded by the U.S. Department of Transportation Maritime Administration and the Department of Energy’s Vehicle Technologies office, ORNL released.