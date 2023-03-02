NEWPORT, Tenn. (WATE) — An overturned propane truck closed a road and caused an evacuation of residents in Cocke County, according to a Department of Transportation spokesperson.

An overturned propane truck caused State Route 340 to be closed at Allen Chapel Road, near Parrottsville around 11:15 a.m. According to TDOT spokesman Mark Nagi, this will be a long-term closure.

Nagi said the vehicle is leaking propane and that there is a one-mile radius evacuation of residents. The Cocke County Sheriff’s Office said this is due to the threat of explosion.

Anyone who is evacuated and needs a place to go can go to the Parrottsville Elementary School at 1901 Old Parrottsville Highway.

Nagi told WATE that a medical helicopter was on it’s way for the driver of the truck.