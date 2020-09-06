Owners announce that Harrow Road Cafe has closed due to a fire, but able to continue food service during the holiday weekend

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RUGBY, Tenn. (WATE) — Owners of the Harrow Road Cafe announced Friday morning that its cafe would have to close due to a fire, but will be able to continue serving food next door during Labor Day weekend.

Its hours for Saturday, Sunday, and Monday are from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; they have specials for the holiday weekend, and options to carry out or eat at one of their picnic tables.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter