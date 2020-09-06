Owners announce that Harrow Road Cafe has closed due to a fire, but able to continue food service during the holiday weekend

RUGBY, Tenn. (WATE) — Owners of the Harrow Road Cafe announced Friday morning that its cafe would have to close due to a fire, but will be able to continue serving food next door during Labor Day weekend.

Its hours for Saturday, Sunday, and Monday are from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; they have specials for the holiday weekend, and options to carry out or eat at one of their picnic tables.

