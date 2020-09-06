RUGBY, Tenn. (WATE) — Owners of the Harrow Road Cafe announced Friday morning that its cafe would have to close due to a fire, but will be able to continue serving food next door during Labor Day weekend.
Its hours for Saturday, Sunday, and Monday are from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; they have specials for the holiday weekend, and options to carry out or eat at one of their picnic tables.
LATEST STORIES
- City Hall windows cracked, 9 arrested, alleged excessive force by RPD at Daniel Prude protest in Rochester
- Owners announce that Harrow Road Cafe has closed due to a fire, but able to continue food service during the holiday weekend
- Trevor Bayne is back on the track; NASCAR veteran to return with Niece Motorsports at Darlington Raceway
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knox County reports 222 new cases & 77 new inactive cases on Sunday
- Trump supporters hold boat parade at Lake Travis Saturday morning; TCSO responds to calls of boats in distress