Paint TN Purple: Raising awareness of Alzheimer’s in the state

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — It’s time to Paint Tennessee Purple. The Alzheimer’s Association’s annual campaign is running all week, raising awareness of the more than 120,000 Tennesseans living with the disease.

The effort is asking people to wear purple, decorate your house and business in purple and help raise donations to fund research into the disease.

The campaign is also raising awareness of the emotional and often financial burden this places on families.

Paint Tennessee Purple runs through Saturday, Aug. 15, then coming up on Oct. 3, the association is hosting its annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

This year, the walk will be everywhere; participants are asked to join in from their own communities to allow for social distancing.

There will be a virtual ceremony, a step tracking app and inspirational display signs.

