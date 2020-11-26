Pair charged with making false report about fatal shooting in Powell

POWELL, Tenn. (WATE) – Two people are charged with filing a false police report connected with a shooting Wednesday.

Court records show Spencer McElhaney and Rachael Dobbins confessed to Knox County Sheriff’s deputies that they lied in their original interviews about a man found dead in the 7800 block of Camberley Street.

The report states that Dobbins and McElhaney told police a black male in a hoodie came in the basement and shot the victim in the head and ran from the residence.

“After using K-9 units and other patrol officers to search for the unknown suspect it was unfounded,” the Knox County Sheriff’s Office report states.

During a second interview, Dobbins and McElhaney told deputies the victim shot himself in the head while playing with the gun and that they came up with the story while waiting on officers to arrive.

The case is being investigated by KCSO. The identity of the deceased has not been released.