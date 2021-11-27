KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Two people are safe after firefighters were able to rescue them from the second story of a home Friday night in North Knoxville.

At around 10 p.m. Knoxville Fire Department answered a call for a house on fire in the 1200 block of Oglewood Avenue. Crews found heavy smoke coming from the front of the home.

Crews quickly began working the fire while additional companies removed two occupants from the second floor by placing a ladder in the front of the building. Both occupants were evaluated at the scene. One was transported as a precaution to the hospital with injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening.

The house suffered smoke and heat damage throughout the building. The Red Cross is assisting the occupants. The Fire Department’s Fire Investigation Unit is investigating the cause of the fire.