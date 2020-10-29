Pal Barger, founder of Pal’s Sudden Service, dies at 90

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL)- Pal Barger, the founder of Pal’s Sudden Service, has died at the age of 90.

A spokesperson for Pal’s Sudden Service confirmed the news with News Channel 11 Thursday evening.

Company officials sent the following release to the media on Thursday evening.

Alert: Pal’s Sudden Service Founder, Pal Barger, passed away this afternoon at the age of 90. 


More information will follow when available.

-Tony Treadway, Spokesperson for Pal’s Sudden Service

Pal Barger was featured on Josh Smith’s ‘Tri-Cities Original‘ segment that aired in 2019.

