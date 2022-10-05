KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Preschoolers and their parents are invited to enjoy Parents as Teachers’ Fifth Annual Roll & Read event at the end of this week.

The Parents as Teachers’ Program Manager, Christel Crawford, said there are plenty of social, emotional, and cognitive benefits to reading with children starting at an early age. “By reading with your child, you’re not only preparing them for school, but you’re creating a love of learning that will help them in all aspects of their life,” said Crawford.

Books will be read throughout the event by community leaders and volunteers. Firefighters, paramedics, police officers and other community helpers will be on hand to share the important ways they help children and families. There will also be fun, learning activities at the event, along with free giveaways throughout the day, courtesy of the many community agencies participating in the event.

The Fifth Annual Roll and Read event is on Friday, Oct. 7 from 10 a.m. to noon at Safety City located at 165 South Concord Street. Roll & Read is geared toward children five-years and younger and their families. While admission, parking, and all activities at the event are free, organizers ask those interested in attending register ahead of time online.

Roll & Read is hosted by the Knox County Health Department. Parents as Teachers is a prenatal to kindergarten home-visiting program that helps parents know how to be their child’s most influential teacher in order that their children may have the best opportunity to succeed in school and in life. Last year, Parents as Teachers’ parent educators had more than 1,300 meetings helping more than 130 Knox County families.