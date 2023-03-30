NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Thousands have turned up at the Tennessee State Capitol Thursday morning to face lawmakers as they start the legislative session at 9 a.m.

Parents with their children and other community members said they’re rallying to support stricter gun control in the wake of the Covenant School shooting that left six people dead, including three children and three adults.

“We’re here because we still believe that we can make change. We can. It’s a tough state, I get it,” said the organizer Maryam Abolfazli, a “simple mama” who said she refuses to accept “irrational policy making.”

Instead of chanting, Abolfazli plans for them to sing. “Stand up, stand up for your rights.”

The group of protestors reportedly outnumber the available seats in the Capitol rotunda. The group filled the hallways and steps of the Capitol building.

