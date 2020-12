Parkwest Medical Center delays some procedures in response to ‘unprecedented COVID-19 patient volumes’

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knoxville’s Parkwest Medical Center is updating medical procedure schedules as COVID-19 cases continue to rise across the country.

Parkwest Medical Center is postponing non-urgent cases that require overnight stays in order to reallocate patient care resources for, ‘unprecedented COVID-19 patient volumes,” according to a release from Covenant Health. A cap on scheduled cases will be extended through the end of the year to redirect resources and reschedule procedures.

A Covenant Health spokesperson said the surge in cases during the holiday season was expected and Parkwest remains able to transfer patients to another Covenant Health hospital if needed on a case-by-case basis.