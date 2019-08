KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knoxville Fire reporting Vol Navy suffered a loss this morning, after a vessel caught fire Saturday morning.

KFD reporting the Vessel Chances “R” caught fire at 6:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Thankfully all five people and one dog on board are safe.

Fire crews are currently cleaning up, and monitoring for any hazardous materials in the water.