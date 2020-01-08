Paula Deen coming to Knoxville for cookbook signing event

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – American TV personality and cooking show host Paula Deen is coming to Knoxville for a cookbook signing.

Paula Deen will be at Knoxville Wholesale Furniture on Friday, January 17 from 1-3 p.m. The meet-and-greet is open to the public and the first 100 attendees will receive a free autographed cookbook.

Deen resides in Savannah, Georgia, where she owns and operates The Lady & Sons restaurant and Paula Deen’s Creek House with her sons, Jamie and Bobby Deen.

She has published fifteen cookbooks throughout her career.