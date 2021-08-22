Pedestrian killed in crash on I-40 West

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Around 4:23 a.m. on Sunday, Knoxville Police officers responded to a crash involving a pedestrian on I-40 West near the exit ramp to Pellissippi Parkway.

On the scene, officers found a male victim who had been struck by multiple vehicles. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Based on KPD’s preliminary investigation, the victim was walking on or near the interstate when he was struck by a vehicle. The driver of that vehicle called 911 to report the crash.

This incident is being investigated by KDP Crash Reconstruction personnel and is ongoing.

