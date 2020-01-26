Pedestrian killed on highway in South Carolina, former Tenn. Tech football player charged

CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) According to our ABC affiliate WPDE, a vehicle hit and killed a pedestrian on Highway 544 near Cabots Creek Dr., and one person was arrested.

The driver, 23-year-old Riley Patton, has been charged with felony driving under the influence involving death and leaving the scene of a collision involving death. Patton was taken to J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

Patton is charged with felony driving under the influence resulting in a death and faces a $150,000 bond. His bond on a second charge of hit and run is set at $50,000.

Assistant Athletic Director Kevin Davis says Patton played football for Coastal Carolina University, but his eligibility ran out in November. He is still enrolled in classes at CCU.

Patton is from Knoxville, Tenn., and he also played football for Tennessee Tech University.

Cpl. Sonny Collins with South Carolina Highway Patrol says a 2001 Ford Truck was in the median of Highway 544, assisting another vehicle. A 2002 GMC truck traveling east on 544, ran off into the median and hit the Ford. The Ford then hit and killed the pedestrian who was standing outside of the truck.

Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden identified the pedestrian as 55-year-old Timothy “Timmy” Shulkcum. He was 55 years old and living in Myrtle Beach.

Collins says the GMC Truck continued down the road, to Peach Tree grocery, where the driver was taken into custody.

According to a Twitter post from Horry County Fire Rescue, crews responded to the scene around 1 a.m.