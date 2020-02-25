Pedestrian struck and killed on Tazewell Pike early Tuesday morning

TAZEWELL, Tenn. (WATE) – Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating an incident where a pedestrian was struck and killed on Tazewell Pike just before 6 a.m. Tuesday.

According to THP’s preliminary investigation, a woman traveling in a Toyota Camry was headed south on Tazewell Pike approaching the intersection at Adkins Road.

The pedestrian, 35-year-year Lakeysha Tuggle of Knoxville was walking in the southbound lane of Tazewell Pike toward Adkins Road wearing a black jacket, pink t-shirt, and blue jeans.

Tuggle was then struck by the vehicle as she walked in the roadway.

No citations or charges have been issued at this time.

