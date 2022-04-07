TAZEWELL, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tazewell Police Department says a man was struck by a vehicle Thursday morning along Main Street at Kivett Drive.

Tazewell Police said in a shared social media post that around 8:30 a.m., officers and Claiborne County EMS were dispatched to the scene and were assisted by the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office.

The man, who police have not identified, suffered serious injuries and was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center via Lifestar.

The investigation into what led to the incident is ongoing at this time.