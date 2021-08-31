Pedestrian struck, killed in Turkey Creek shopping area of West Knox County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A pedestrian was struck and killed early Tuesday morning in West Knox County along Parkside Drive, according to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.

KCSO said it was investigating the fatality in the 11400 block of Parkside Drive at Turkey Cove Lane. The pedestrian was struck by a semi-trailer truck just after 4:30 a.m. KCSO is also asking that drivers avoid the area as the road would remain closed until approximately 8:30 a.m.

The identification of the victim is being withheld pending notification of next of kin, KCSO said, adding that “more information will be forthcoming as the investigation continues.”

