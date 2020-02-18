Pedestrian treated for serious injuries after being hit by a car on Tri-County Blvd.

OLIVER SPRINGS, Tenn. (WATE) – Oliver Springs Police Department worked a vehicle versus pedestrian crash Monday around 10 p.m.

Police are saying the crash took place at the 800 block of Tri-County Blvd.

The pedestrian was transported to UT Medical Center with serious injuries.

According to police, the driver did stop after impact; both the driver and the pedestrian were tested for drugs and alcohol in their system.

Those results are still pending at this time.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.