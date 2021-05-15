People gather in Knoxville to show support for Palestine on Nakba Day

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — More than 100 people were in Market Square Saturday afternoon in Knoxville to show support for Palestine.

According to the Facebook event page, people were encouraged to “show up and show out in solidarity with Palestine and against the injustice happening in Sheikh Jarrah and the attacks on Al Aqsa. May 15th is also Nakba Day, aka the Palestinian Catastrophe. The day destruction of Palestinian society and homeland began in 1948, along with the displacement of the majority of Palestinian people. This is a peaceful event. We are coming together to show support for Palestine and celebrate the strength and beauty of the people and culture.”

Today’s event was also used as a way to raise awareness for turmoil happening in the Middle East.

Many have gathered in the middle of Market Square to take a stand against Israel aggression. Several people are speaking about the wars in Palestine and how it affects some people and their families right here in Knoxville. @6News pic.twitter.com/OUR1fcy9LM — Kristen Gallant WATE (@KristenOGallant) May 15, 2021

