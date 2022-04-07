KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — East Tennessee Children’s Hospital is working to determine the scope of a cyber incident that may have led to personal information within ETCH’s system being compromised.

On March 13, unusual activity was found by ETCH on its network. By the end of that week, ETCH determined some of the documents stored within the system may have been copied or viewed during the cyber incident between March 11-14. The hospital is still working to find out the scope of the affected information to “determine the type of information present and to whom it relates.”

According to the ETCH website, the system contained the following types of information at the time: names, dates of birth, Social Security numbers, driver’s license or state identification numbers, non-resident identification numbers, other demographic information, medical information, health insurance information, credit or debit card information, financial information, billing information, other personal health information, and usernames and passwords.

As their investigation continues, ETCH plans to contact potentially affected individuals and provide information on steps to protect their personal information. They also provided a list of ways people can protect their information. This list includes; requesting a free credit report, placing a “fraud alert” on your credit file, and placing a “credit freeze” on a credit report.

In addition, ETCH said upon discovering this incident, they “promptly took steps to secure our systems and investigate the full scope of the incident.” They added that while the investigation continues, they are taking additional steps to enhance the security of their system.

For those with questions about the incident, ETCH said to call their assistance line at 1-833-749-1685, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday.