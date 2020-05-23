Pet of the weekend: Big Cat Paulie

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Animals all across East Tennessee hoping to find their forever home. The Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley has several animals up for adoption.

Saturday morning, Cera Smith gave us a look at one of their available pets, Big Cat Paulie.

If you’re interested in adopting, you can see all the available animals on their website humanesocietytennessee.org.

Big Cat Paulie has an Instagram as well, you can follow him @BigCatPaulie, and see his weight loss journey.

