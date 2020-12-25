Photo released of RV used in downtown Nashville explosion

Photo of the RV that exploded Christmas morning in Nashville (Source: Metro Nashville Police)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Nashville Police, FBI, and ATF are investigating the explosion of an RV outside 166 2nd Avenue North downtown on Christmas morning.

Metro Police have released a photo of the RV that exploded, injuring three people.

If you have any information about the vehicle you are asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.