Photo released of RV used in downtown Nashville explosion

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Nashville Police, FBI, and ATF are investigating the explosion of an RV outside 166 2nd Avenue North downtown on Christmas morning.
Metro Police have released a photo of the RV that exploded, injuring three people.
If you have any information about the vehicle you are asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
LATEST STORIES
- Son of Lynchburg WWII hero, Tuskegee Airman shares father’s story on eve of 100th birthday
- Mayor Cooper issues curfew for part of downtown Nashville following explosion
- AP sources: Human remains found near Nashville explosion
- List: Local first responder agencies experiencing issues with phones
- KUB: ‘If your power has not been restored by 5 p.m., you may want to seek other arrangements for the night’