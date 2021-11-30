FRIENDSVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Resting up before their parade of appearances in the days ahead, the smooth-gaiting, World-Famous Budweiser Clydesdales are currently being stabled in Blount County. WATE 6 News crews were given the chance to visit the eight large horses as trainers brought them out to get some sun and a bit of exercise.

The Budweiser Clydesdales usually call Warm Springs Ranch in Missouri home, where more than 70 of them live and train for the hitch.

The Budweiser Clydesdales will be trotting out to some East Tennessee celebrations this weekend:

Wednesday, Dec. 1 at 3-7 p.m. — Turkey Creek Shopping Center with WIVK at the JCPenney Parking Lot, 11534 Parkside Dr. in Farragut

Thursday, Dec. 2 at 4-7 p.m. – Food City, 1715 W Broadway Ave. in Maryville

Friday, Dec. 3 at 7:30 – 9 p.m. — they’ll lead the 46th Fantasy of Lights Christmas Parade in Gatlinburg

Sunday, Dec. 5 at 12:30-3:30 p.m. — Festival Lawn at World’s Fair Park 40th anniversary celebration in Knoxville