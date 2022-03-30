LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — Multiple agencies responded to a commercial vehicle fire along westbound Interstate 40 Tuesday evening in Loudon County that had closed lanes for several hours. The vehicle appeared to be a semi-truck hauling a semi-trailer with a FedEx Ground logo inscription.

The westbound lanes of I-40 near the crash site have since reopened.

The Loudon County Sheriff’s Office said around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday that the crash had closed the roadway and the vehicle fire forced the closure of the westbound lanes near mile marker 364.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is working to provide its preliminary crash report from the incident. Below are photos of the vehicle fire shared by THP, LCSO and the Tennessee Department of Transportation SmartWay cameras.

(Photo: Loudon County Sheriff’s Office)

(Photo: TDOT SmartWay)

(Photo: TDOT SmartWay)

(Photo: THP Knoxville)

(Photo: THP Knoxville)

(Photo: Loudon County Sheriff’s Office)

(Photo: Loudon County Sheriff’s Office)

This is a developing story. Download the WATE 6 News app to get updates sent to your phone.

It is unknown at this time if the crash and vehicle fire resulted in any injuries. We’re working to learn more.