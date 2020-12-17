Photos: 1st vaccine shipment arrives at UT Medical Center in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The University of Tennessee Medical Center received its first shipment of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine Thursday morning.
The first shipments will be used to vaccinate individuals qualifying for Phase 1a1 of Tennessee’s COVID-19 Vaccination Plan.
Phase 1a1 individuals include the following:
- Hospital/Free-Standing Emergency Department Staff with direct patient exposure and/or exposure to potentially-infectious materials
- home care staff
- COVID-19 mass testing site staff
- Student health providers
- Staff and Residents of Long-Term Care Facility (Skilled Nursing Facility, Assisted Living Centers, Homes for the Aged, DIDD Residential Centers, Group Homes)
- First responders with direct public exposure
