Photos: 1st vaccine shipment arrives at UT Medical Center in Knoxville

Photo: Molly Kennedy

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The University of Tennessee Medical Center received its first shipment of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine Thursday morning.

The first shipments will be used to vaccinate individuals qualifying for Phase 1a1 of Tennessee’s COVID-19 Vaccination Plan.

Phase 1a1 individuals include the following:

  • Hospital/Free-Standing Emergency Department Staff with direct patient exposure and/or exposure to potentially-infectious materials
  • home care staff
  • COVID-19 mass testing site staff
  • Student health providers
  • Staff and Residents of Long-Term Care Facility (Skilled Nursing Facility, Assisted Living Centers, Homes for the Aged, DIDD Residential Centers, Group Homes)
  • First responders with direct public exposure

