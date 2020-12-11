Photos: Knoxville Holidays on Ice skating now open

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One of the city’s most beloved traditional holiday events is now open but in a different location.

Knoxville’s Holidays on Ice is open at the Civic Coliseum. The annual ice skating event is usually found in Market Square this time of year. However, with the COVID-19 pandemic still going on, the city has moved the event to allow for spacing while still offering the event.



Skating runs now through Jan. 3. Admission is $11 for adults and $8 for children 12 and under. The price includes skate rentals. A waiver and a mask is required. Skaters are also asked to practice physical distancing.