KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An early morning rock slide is making travel between Pigeon Forge and Gatlinburg tough for drivers.

Large rocks came down on the right lane of the southbound side of the Spur, affecting traffic heading into Gatlinburg from Pigeon Forge.

No word yet on when cleanup will be completed.













A rock slide along U.S. Highway 321 between Pigeon Forge and Gatlinburg, known as the Spur, caused traffic delays Friday, Feb. 12, 2021. Source: Dave Wignall/WATE

Travel along the busy piece of U.S. Highway 321 was still delayed Friday afternoon.