KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A total lunar eclipse occurred early Tuesday morning and viewers in East Tennessee who were awake have shared some photos of the event.

According to WATE 6 Storm Team Assistant Chief Meteorologist Victoria Cavaliere’s Starwatch blog, a lunar eclipse occurs when the Earth is positioned between the Sun and the Moon during the Full Moon phase; a total lunar eclipse is called such because the entire Moon will fall in the Earth’s umbra, or the darkest part of its shadow. The Moon turns red during a total lunar eclipse due to a process called Rayleigh scattering – which means different colors of light that travel into the Earth’s atmosphere give off wavelengths that appear red (longer wavelengths) in hue.

(Photo: Michael Autovino/WATE)

(Photo: Melanie Vásquez Russell/WATE)

(Photo: WATE)

(Photo: Priscilla Perdue)

(Photo: Felice Connor)

(Photo: Dax Anderson)

(Photo: Kris Wysong)

The total lunar eclipse is called a “Blood Moon” due to the reddish hue while the Moon was completely in Earth’s umbra. The next total lunar eclipse is expected to occur in March 2025.