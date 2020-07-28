(Pigeon Forge Announces Construction of New Mass Transit Center)

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Pigeon Forge City Commission has approved the construction of a new mass transit center.

A spokesperson said Monday the new Pigeon Forge Mass Transit Center will stay in Patriot Park, but it will move to the east end of the existing parking lot.

The $5.4 million project also adds 313 new public parking spaces, and the design includes a trolley turnaround.

We’re told construction will get underway soon with a goal of wrapping up in August 2021.

