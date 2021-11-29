PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) — SkyFly: Soar America at The Island in Pigeon Forge has been nominated for USA Today’s 10Best list of the top 10 best new attractions in the United States.

SkyFly: Soar America, which opened in July, is one of 20 nominees that fans can vote on to make the final top 10 list. Other attractions nominated include National Museum of African American Music in Nashville, the Legoland New York Resort and Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles.

According to 10Best Contributor Robert Niles, “SkyFly: Soar America at The Island in Pigeon Forge transports guests with a feeling-of-flight state-of-the-art ride and allows them to experience the unforgettable beauty of the United States.” Visitors are suspended with feet dangling in front of a 50-foot spherical screen which simulates the feeling of flying complete with special effects like wind and mist.

The attraction simulates flight over major American landmarks such as Yellowstone National Park, Niagara Falls, Mount Rushmore, the Great Smoky Mountains and the Grand Canyon.

Fans can cast their votes on 10best.com through Monday, Dec. 20. As of Nov. 29, SkyFly: Soar America had received the fourth-most votes thus far

The winners will be announced Dec. 31.