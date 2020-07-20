Pigeon Forge warn of scam circulating to lodging properties asking for credit card information

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) — Pigeon Forge Police says to beware of a possible scam where offenders are calling lodging properties or pretending to be an agent of the hotel/motel asking for credit card information.
PFPD says the offenders will tell the guest that they need their credit card information due to their card declining, or a system failure.
Do not give your personal/financial out, hang up and contact management.
