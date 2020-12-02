Pilot company hiring for 120 positions

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Looking for a job? Pilot company is hiring for 120 positions in Knoxville.

The Pilot Company is headquartered in Knoxville, and the company has been ranked No. 1 in the 2020 Knox New Top Workplaces survey, for the large employer category.

The positions available are in several different fields, including IT, data analytics, logistics, sales and guest services.

If you’re wanting to check out the jobs, and/or apply, go to jobs.pilotflyingj.com.

