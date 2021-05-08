Pilot Company not impacted by cybersecurity attack on Colonial Pipeline Company

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Officials confirmed Saturday that Colonial Pipeline Company was the victim of a cybersecurity attack on May 7.

“In response, we proactively took certain systems offline to contain the threat, which has temporarily halted all pipeline operations, and affected some of our IT systems. Upon learning of the issue, a leading, third-party cybersecurity firm was engaged, and they have already launched an investigation into the nature and scope of this incident, which is ongoing. We have contacted law enforcement and other federal agencies. Colonial Pipeline is taking steps to understand and resolve this issue. At this time, our primary focus is the safe and efficient restoration of our service and our efforts to return to normal operation. This process is already underway, and we are working diligently to address this matter and to minimize disruption to our customers and those who rely on Colonial Pipeline,” the company said in a statement on their website on Saturday.

According to the company’s website, Colonial Pipeline Company connects refineries with customers and markets throughout the Southern and Eastern United States through a pipeline system that spans more than 5,500 miles between Houston, Texas and Linden, New Jersey.

That includes providing supplies to Tennessee and the city of Knoxville.

RELATED STORY: Major US pipeline halts operations after ransomware attack

You can view the service map by clicking here.

Pilot Company issued a statement to WATE 6 On Your Side, saying the company was not impacted by the attack.

“The cyber attack on the Colonial Pipeline did not affect Pilot Company’s systems. We have invested significantly in our supply chain infrastructure and while we rely on the pipeline to provide some of our fuel supply, we currently have sufficient inventory to supply our stores and our guests. We will continue to monitor the situation and keep our guests informed on supply availability at our travel center locations,” said Brad Jenkins, Senior Vice President of Supply and Distribution

The White House has also issued a statement about the incident.

“The federal government is working actively to assess the implications of this incident, avoid disruption to supply, and help the company restore pipeline operations as quickly as possible. The President was briefed this morning,” a White House Spokesperson said in a statement.