KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Officials with the Pilot Company say they’re cooperating with investigators after a fatal shooting at a White Pine Pilot gas station Monday afternoon that left one person dead and two injured.

Stephanie Myers, manager of Pilot Company Media & Public Relations released the following statement:

“The safety and well-being of our Team Members and Guests is always our main concern.

As this is an open investigation, we are cooperating fully with local authorities who are looking into the incident at our Pilot Travel Center located at 3663 Roy Messer Highway in White Pine, Tennessee.

Any further inquiries should be directed to the proper authorities.”

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, White Pine Police Department and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are continuing to work the case, which remains an active investigation. Police said Monday night the incident appeared to be a domestic situation.

According to White Pine Police Chief Chad Cotter, who spoke at the active scene Monday night, the shooting happened Monday around 3:45 p.m. at a Pilot gas station near the northbound on-ramp to Interstate 81. Police initially responded to a shots-fired call and when they arrived, they found three injured people and it was not an active shooter situation. One of the three people injured later died.

Officials did not speak to the condition of the shooter nor have they identified who was killed in the shooting.

