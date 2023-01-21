KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The pilot of a small plane made an emergency landing on I-40 East in Knoxville at Papermill on Saturday according to authorities.

Tennessee Department of Transportation Spokesman Mark Nagi shared an alert about the plane on Twitter around 1:45 p.m. Nagi said that the small plane had made an emergency landing on the highway and that there was no significant injury, but the right lane of the highway was closed in that area.

Knoxville Police Department also shared an update on social media saying that the pilot is ‘OK’ after landing on I-40 in Knoxville, and it is not believed that any vehicles were struck.

According to Nagi, the plane will be loaded up and taken off the interstate as soon as possible.

EDITORS NOTE: This story has been updated with new information.