Plans to open Fat Tuesday in Knoxville at Beer Board meeting Tuesday night

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A franchise chain known for their daiquiris could open a Knoxville location later this year.
Talks about Fat Tuesday happened during Tuesday night’s Beer Board meeting.
The business has an application for 417 South Gay Street.
An owner saying he is hoping to open in late November or in early December.
However, construction cannot start until the building needed for the Fat Tuesday location is sold.
