Pleasant Hill holds community event to give thanks following severe weather

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — The Pleasant Hill community spent Sunday morning celebrating life and thanking first responders who assisted after a tornado touched down in Cumberland County.

According to Cumberland County Schools, at approximately 3:17 p.m. Central Time, Thursday, April 8, emergency crews were dispatched to the area of Pleasant Hill Elementary for severe weather.

With only minor injuries reported, Pleasant Hill Community Church held a celebration event on Sunday, thanking everyone for their work during and after the storm.

“We could segment ourselves in any number of ways, but we are neighbors today and we do not want to wait for another tragic event to love our neighbors,” said John Fairless, senior minister of Pleasant Hill Community Church. “I said let’s go and do that today and everyday.”

Due to the swift restoration and recovery efforts following the storm, Cumberland County Schools will be in session on Monday, April 12, on a normal schedule.

