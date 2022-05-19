MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A child is dead after he was left in a hot car at a daycare Thursday afternoon, police said.

Police said a daycare worker left the 2-year-old boy in the backseat of a car at Education Is The Key Children’s Center at 975 Thomas Street in North Memphis.

Investigators said the child was left in the car from 8:30 a.m. to 2:40 p.m. The worker picked up the child on their way to work and forgot the child in the car.

The child was taken to Le Bonheur in critical condition but was later pronounced dead.

The daycare worker has been detained. We are working to learn if the worker will face any charges.

This is an ongoing investigation.

