Police Advisory and Review Committee to hold meeting Thursday night

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A community group that provides independent reviews of police activity in Knoxville is scheduled to hold a public meeting this week.

The Police Advisory and Review Committee or PARC will meet at 6 p.m. on Thursday in the main assembly room of the City County Building.

PARC members will present information on cases received by the Knoxville Police Department’s Internal Affairs Unit since the beginning of the year.

The agenda also includes an open forum.

If you or anyone you know wish to speak during the open forum, requests are being accepted through no later than 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

You can do that by emailing the interim executive director at oblackmonmcbride@knoxvilletn.gov.

