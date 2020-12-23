Police arrest Knoxville man wanted in Kentucky on sex assault charges

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A man wanted out of Kentucky on sex charges was arrested Tuesday after police were told the suspect was in East Tennessee.

Michael Curl, 38, was arrested by Knoxville police in the 3000 block of Monaco Way on Tuesday. Curl was wanted out of Kentucky on three counts of sexual abuse in the first degree of a minor.

Curl has been booked into the Roger D. Wilson Detention Facility to await extradition back to Kentucky.

The arrest was the result of a cooperative effort by Central Business District patrol units, Violent Crimes Unit investigators, Organized Crime Unit personnel and the Kentucky State Police.