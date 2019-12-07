Police capture 3rd escaped Nashville teen after pursuit

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Another of the four escaped Nashville teens has been captured, according to police.

Morris Marsh, 17, was arrested in the 300 block of Harding Place in Nashville after a vehicle pursuit.

Marsh is suspected of killing Charles Easley, 19, on Lemont Drive in April.

As it stands, Brandon Caruthers is the last escaped teen at large.

According to police, 16-year-old Decorrius Wright and 15-year-old Calvin Howse were arrested Tuesday night by the Juvenile Crime Task Force outside of the Robin Hood Condo complex on Forrest Park Drive.