Five juveniles arrested in Knoxville police chase

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Five juveniles are facing charges after Knoxville police were led on a vehicle pursuit late Monday night as they attempted to recover a stolen vehicle.

According to a KPD release, officers responded to a vehicle theft near the intersection of Islington Avenue and Olive Street around 4:30 p.m. Monday where a man said two male suspects stole his 2019 Jeep Cherokee that was left unattended. The victim said he approached the vehicle when the suspects drove towards him, struck him in the left leg and continued to flee the scene.

Officers responded to a robbery at the Shell Station at 2001 Cumberland Avenue several hours later where two victims said suspects attempted to steal their running vehicle while they were inside the store. After a physical confrontation with the victims, the suspects took one of the female’s purse, got into a 2019 Jeep Cherokee matching the description of the one stolen earlier in the day and fled the scene.

Just before midnight, officers spotted the stolen Jeep on Western Avenue near Knoxville College and attempted to stop it. A lengthy pursuit ensued before the suspects stopped and exited the vehicle on Cherry Street between Selma Avenue and Wilson Avenue around 12:30 a.m.

The suspects fled on foot but were quickly taken into custody with assistance from the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.

Two 13-year-old males were charged with Evading Arrest, Robbery, Auto Theft and Aggravated Assault. A 15-year-old female was charged with Evading Arrest, Resisting Arrest, Robbery and Auto Theft, while another 13-year-old female was charged with Evading Arrest, Robbery and Auto Theft. A fifth suspect, a 14-year-old male, was taken into custody on Tuesday morning and charged with Evading Arrest, Robbery and Auto Theft.

This incident remains under investigation by the KPD Violent Crimes Unit.