Police find man with gunshot wound at South Knoxville apartment

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Police are investigating after officers responded to a reported shooting at a South Knoxville apartment complex on Wednesday, where a 25-year-old man was found suffering from a gunshot wound.

Knoxville Police officers responded to an apartment in the 1200 block of Cook Drive at around 10:15 a.m., where they say an unidentified male victim, 25, was located standing at the bottom of the stairs with a gunshot wound to his left leg.

According to the report, the victim told officers that he was shot by an unknown suspect; however, he refused to answer any questions and told them he did not need help from first responders. He was transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center via American Medical Response (AMR). KPD said its Major Crimes Unit will be investigating the incident.