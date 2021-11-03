KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — More than 40 law enforcement professionals from across the U.S. gathered on the University of Tennessee campus this week for de-escalation training. The University of Tennessee Police Department and the Police Executive Research Forum hosted the training.

The Assistant Chief of Police with UTPD has been part of this specific de-escalation training since the beginning. It’s called the Integrated Communications Assessment Tactics (ICAT).

“In today’s day in age in our profession, we’re asking our frontline patrol officers to do so much with regard to people in crisis, it’s imperative for us to prepare them,” said Sean Patterson.

“There isn’t a road map for every situation and sadly every situation isn’t going to end successfully,” said Patterson. “It’s our duty to seek training and train, and continually get better so we can reduce the amount of force, the instances where we have to use force.”

Patterson’s colleague from the City of Cambridge’s department in Massachusetts breaks down what the training focuses on.

“We need to stop condensing space and time, as police officers, we tend to want to rush an end to something,” said Cambridge Patrol Officer Cameron Dean. “There are certain situations where people are in mental or in situational crisis in which we need to take some extra time.”

Dean also said it comes down to the language these officers use when responding to a person in crisis.

“They want to know what are you going to do for them that’s going to help, maybe not solve their crisis, but bring down this to a manageable level for them mentally,” Dean said.

One of the officers, who is planning on taking back this training to their force in Ohio, said coming out to UT for the training was a no-brainer. Another officer spoke about how being on the UT campus served as a reminder of who they’re trying to protect.

“These are the people we’re trying to get better for, is to help them redesign our nation and help really reform the way we do law enforcement to make it more adaptable to the communities and acceptable for the communities,” said Ryan Gill of the City of San Leandro’s Police Department in California.

UTPD’s Chief Patterson spoke about how successful the training is. “There have been studies that are conducted where it’s showing approximately a 35% reduction in injuries to officers and a reduction in use of force,” he said.

He also spoke about the local agencies who took part in the training. “Knoxville Police Department, Blount County, Knox County Sheriff’s Officers and they are coming here for a day and a half of training,” Patterson said. “It’s a train-the-trainer program and they’ll go back to their agencies, if they chose to adopt it, and they’ll train their own agencies in the tactics and techniques that they learned in the last day and a half.”