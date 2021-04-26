Police increase presence at county commission meeting ahead of another planned protest

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — More than a few dozen law enforcement officers are present at Monday night’s county commission meeting. A protest planned for the meeting was announced earlier in the day regarding the death of the 17-year-old Austin-East Magnet High School student who was shot in a confrontation with police in a school bathroom on April 12.

Knox County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Aaron Yarnell said Monday the reason for the increased police presence is to “make sure everybody stays safe.”

Protest organizers stated in a press release from the activist group, Black Coffee Justice that the peaceful protest would be in solidarity at the commission meeting in order to demand justice for Anthony Thompson Jr. The release went on to state that the protesters will demand the “accountability from the city and state officials who have remained quiet during this tragic event or worse; blamed the community for the increasing gun violence in East Knoxville…. protestors are also calling for the immediate arrest of four KPD officers involved in the death of Anthony Thompson Jr.”

The four officers involved in the shooting are not being charged, the Knox County District Attorney Gen. Charme Allen confirmed in a press conference last week where the body camera footage was released; calling the shooting reasonable.

The release from Black Coffee Justice also called the involved officers’ actions as shown in the police body camera footage to be “improper at best, and barbaric at worst.”

This latest protest comes after a week filled with other protests related to the fatal Austin-East shooting. Last week’s county commission work session saw a disruption and protest that led to the arrest of seven suspected participants.

KCSO’s Yarnell also said after last week, they wanted to make sure everything went smoothly; he also said there were around 30-40 law enforcement officers present.

This is a developing story.