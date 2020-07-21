Police: Man shot, killed in North Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Police are searching for a suspect after a man found with multiple gunshot wounds died early Tuesday afternoon.

At approximately 12:30 p.m., Knoxville Police Department officers responded to a shooting in the 700 block of W. Oak Hill Avenue. A male victim was located in the roadway suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported to the UT Medical Center, where he died. The investigation is ongoing but the shooting is not believed to be random in nature.

Investigators are pursuing all leads and there are no suspects in custody at this time. The identity of the victim is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

This is a developing story, and we will provide you with updates as they come into the newsroom.

