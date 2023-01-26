WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Authorities are searching for two missing inmates that reportedly escaped the recreational yard of a Southwest Virginia Regional Jail Authority facility near Abingdon Thursday afternoon.

According to Washington County, Virginia Sheriff Blake Andis, multiple agencies are searching for two male inmates that are still considered at large:

Albert Ricketson – 212 lbs, 5’8″ tall with brown hair.

Johnny Shane Brown – 182 lbs, 5’11” tall with grey hair.

The release states Ricketson is a convicted murderer. Brown was in custody on federal charges.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office announced a $5,000 reward for information leading to the apprehension of either Brown or Ricketson.

Albert Lee Ricketson Photo: SWVARJA Johnny Shane Brown Photo: SWVARJA

Photo: WCSO

According to a press release from Andis’s office, the men were allegedly last seen wearing red jumpsuits and possibly white t-shirts. The two may be traveling in a stolen gold-colored Cadillac SUV with visible damage on the rear end and a license number of UDZ-6049, according to the release.

News Channel 11 has a crew on the way to the area and has lodged inquiries with multiple agencies on the matter.

This is a developing story. Details will be updated as they become available.