KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knoxville Police are searching for the person suspected of stealing from local gyms.

This person is suspected of stealing from lockers at local Planet Fitness locations. In one instance, a credit card was stolen that was later used at a Mapco gas station on Middlebrook Pike.

If you have any information, call the KPD crime and drug hotline at 865-215-7212 or email propertycrimes@knoxvilletn.gov.