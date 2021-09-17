Police, sheriff’s office investigating after carjacking suspect dies in crash

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville police say a carjacking suspect died in a Knox County car crash after allegedly stealing a vehicle from a man on Middlebrook Pike and fleeing from a patrol officer Thursday. Since the fatal crash occurred outside of KPD jurisdiction, the Knox County Sheriff’s Office is also investigating.

According to KPD, around 5:14 p.m. on Sept. 16, officers responded to a report of a carjacking at a Dollar General store in the 7400 block of Middlebrook Pike; the 27-year-old male victim told officers that when he was coming out of the store and got into his vehicle, a male suspect opened the door of the vehicle, assaulted him and fled westbound on Middlebrook in his vehicle. The victim of the carjacking received medical treatment on the scene.

Shortly after the carjacking occurred, a description of the vehicle was broadcast to patrol units. A KPD officer spotted a vehicle matching the vehicle description on Middlebrook and attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but the suspect fled from officers and crashed in the intersection of Middlebrook and Hoyle Beals Drive.

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene and no other injuries were reported in the crash.

KPD says with the crash occurring outside of KPD jurisdiction, the Knox County Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation into the crash, while the carjacking is under investigation by the KPD Violent Crimes Unit.