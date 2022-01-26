KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An 18-month-old girl is missing from Knoxville and investigators believe her mother may have recently fled to another state.

The Knoxville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding missing 18-month-old Royalty Daniel. Investigators believe that her mother, Cheyenne Daniel, may have fled to Indiana with her daughter.

Royalty was last seen on January 22 at 402 Bear Creek Lane.

The toddler was previously removed from Daniel’s custody by the Department of Children’s Services. Police also said Royalty has a medical condition that requires regular treatments that might not be available to her.

Daniel has since refused attempts to answer calls or orders to appear in court. Police believe Daniel has possibly fled to Indiana with Royalty. She may be in a white Ford Escape or a black sedan.

Cheyenne Daniel (Photo via KPD)

Royalty Daniel (Photo via KPD)

Anyone who sees Royalty or Cheyenne Daniel are urged to call 9-1-1 immediately, while anyone with information regarding either of their whereabouts are asked to contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers by calling 865-215-7165, online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org, via the free mobile app, P3 Tips, or on the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers Facebook page. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

This is a developing story. Download the WATE 6 News app for updates sent to your phone.

EDITOR’S NOTE: This story will be updated as more information is released.